FDA Recalls Cheeses Over Listeria Concerns: Check Your Fridge for These Brands

Cheeses made by Paris Brothers were recalled across nine states on June 1 due to concerns over potential contamination from listeria monocytogenes. Listeria infections can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, including pregnant women, the Food and Drug Administration said in the recall notice.

The FDA found the presence of listeria in the cheeses during a routine sampling. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the contamination.

The cheeses were produced on May 4, 5 and 6, 2022, and were sold in grocery stores across Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, Mississippi and Florida.

Recalled cheeses include:

Cottonwood River Cheddar

D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

Paris Brothers Colby Jack

Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

Cervasi Pecorino Romano

The affected cheeses have the lot codes 05042022, 05052022 or 05062022. If you purchased one of those cheeses, you can return it to the store for a full refund.

Read also: Jif Peanut Butter Recall: Learn Which Snacks Are Included, and How to Get a Replacement

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.