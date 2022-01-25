FDA halts use of some monoclonal antibodies: What to know

Elena Fomina/Getty Images

Monoclonal antibody treatments made by Eli Lilly and Regeneron (REGEN-COV) no longer work to prevent severe disease caused by the omicron variant and shouldn't be used in the US anymore, according to a statement Monday from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Because omicron is now responsible for more than 99% of COVID-19 cases in the US, it's "highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the US at this time are infected with a variant other than omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, the FDA's director for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. But in the future, the statement noted, these two treatments may be used when it's likely someone was infected with or exposed to a variant that the drugs are effective against.

Both monoclonal antibody treatments were authorized to prevent hospitalization or death from COVID-19 in patients most at-risk for severe disease. One monoclonal antibody therapy made by GlaxoSmithKline and its partner Vir Biotechnology -- called sotrovimab -- remains effective against omicron and still has emergency use authorization. Other treatments expected to work against omicron and which are still available for at-risk patients include Paxlovid, molnupiravir and remdesivir. Last week, the FDA expanded the use of remdesivir for treating at-risk patients in the early days of their illness, including in children under 12. Previously, it was only authorized for people hospitalized with COVID-19.

In response to the notice by the FDA, the US Department of Health and Human Services contacted state health officials and halted distribution of antibodies made by both companies, The Washington Post reported.

Why did the FDA stop the use of some monoclonal antibodies?

The virus that causes COVID-19 has mutated over time, and the newest variant causing a wave of infections, omicron, has reduced the effectiveness of some COVID-19 treatments, including the monoclonal antibodies made by Eli Lilly and Regeneron. This is because the antibody treatments are lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off viruses, the FDA said Monday, which aren't a good match against omicron.

In a statement Monday, Regeneron said it will "continue to progress" other antibody treatments that are active against omicron, and that the company is "working urgently and collaboratively with the FDA to determine how to bring additional safe and effective monoclonal antibody treatments to patients as quickly as possible." The company acknowledged before omicron was dominant in the US that its authorized treatment has "diminished potency."

In a letter from Eli Lilly, the company said that "it is not medically appropriate, at this time, to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 with bamlanivimab and etesevimab together in the US." The FDA is reviewing a submission from the company for another antibody therapy that might work against all variants of concern, including omicron, the company said.

What are monoclonal antibodies, and how do they work?

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made antibodies that work by binding to bacteria, cancer cells or viruses the way natural antibodies do, stopping them from infecting more cells. The first monoclonal antibody therapy was approved more than 30 years ago and has been used for other diseases, including cancer.

Monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 are used before a person gets really sick, usually within 10 days of their first symptom (and in some cases after they were exposed), to prevent hospitalization and death. The antibodies aren't used in someone who is already hospitalized and being treated with supplemental oxygen, for example.

One monoclonal antibody therapy made by AstraZeneca (Evusheld) is authorized for preventative use, before a person is sick or exposed, but only for people who are immunocompromised or those who don't mount an adequate immune response to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Who's eligible?

The remaining monoclonal antibody that researchers and health officials say is effective against omicron is made by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology (sotrovimab). It's authorized for people 12 and up who are at risk of getting severely sick from COVID-19 within 10 days of their symptoms starting. People eligible include adults age 65 and up and people living with diabetes, asthma or other medical conditions. The antibody treatment is given through an IV or infusion.

How do I get treatment? Is it free?

In January, it was announced that the US government would purchase an additional 600,000 doses of Sotrovimab, up from its November agreement. This means the drug itself is free, but you may have to pay the administration fee depending on your insurance.

To find treatment near you, you can call the Combat COVID Monoclonal Antibodies Call Center at 1-877-332-6585 or your primary care doctor.

On Tuesday, Florida's state health department announced it was closing the state's monoclonal antibody treatment sites until further notice. In early January, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state had received additional doses of Regeneron's drug.

Do monoclonal antibodies interfere with the coronavirus vaccines?

If you were treated with monoclonal antibodies and you haven't been vaccinated yet, you should wait 90 days after your treatment to get the shot, according to the CDC. This recommendation is until more is known about how the antibody response from the treatment affects the immune response from getting vaccinated.

Everyone age 5 and up is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in the US.

