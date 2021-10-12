FDA clears ScanWatch, a hybrid smartwatch that monitors ECG and blood oxygen levels

Withings

ScanWatch, the first wearable to be cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration for measuring blood oxygen levels and detecting atrial fibrillation, will be on the market in the US this November.

ScanWatch's maker, French health technology company Withings, said in a press release that the wearable is the first to record both ECG and Sp02 measurements. Your Sp02 measurement tells you your blood oxygen level. ECG (or EKG) measures the electrical impulses of your heart and can detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) or an irregular heartbeat.

"ScanWatch has been clinically validated to detect AFib and can aid in the detection of breathing disturbances that can be signs of respiratory issues such as COPD and sleep apnea," Withings CEO Mathieu Letombe said in a release. The watch has also been used in a study in Germany to monitor COVID-19 patients, the company says. COVID-19 can cause respiratory problems as well as damage to the heart.

ScanWatch is water-resistant up to 5 atmospheres and has a battery life of up to 30 days, per Withings.

ScanWatch prices start at $277 (smaller watch) and $299 (larger watch) and comes in black or white. Starting Nov. 1, you can buy the watch from Withings' website, Amazon or Best Buy.

