FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave emergency authorization to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids ages 5 to 11. The expected move, which was earlier reported by The New York Times, comes after a panel of independent advisers to the FDA voted Tuesday to recommend the vaccine for younger kids.

Pfizer's vaccine for younger kids is one-third the dose (10 micrograms) given to people age 12 and up, and it comes in a two-dose series given three weeks apart. When authorized, it could affect more than 28 million children, according to the Times.

"As a mother and a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, school staff, and children have been waiting for today's authorization," said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a release. "Vaccinating younger children against COVID-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy."

The FDA also stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective in younger kids, saying no serious side effects have been detected in the 3,100 children age 5 through 11 who received the vaccine as part of an ongoing study.

"Our comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the data pertaining to the vaccine's safety and effectiveness should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards," said Woodcock.

Before shots can be given to younger kids, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also need to give its recommendation on the vaccine. An independent committee to CDC is meeting next week and is expected to issue guidance on how shots roll out.

The White House has already shared a plan to get kids under 12 vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying it "will be ready to begin getting shots in arms in the days following a final CDC recommendation."

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was fully approved by the FDA for people 16 and older in August, but is still under emergency use authorization for kids 12 to 15. Pfizer remains the only vaccine authorized for use in kids as young as 12 in the US.

Children remain at low risk of severe COVID-19 disease and death compared with the adult population, but they can still experience complications. Approximately 8,300 COVID-19 cases in children 5 through 11 years of age have resulted in hospitalization, according to the FDA release. As of Oct. 17, 146 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the US in kids age 5 through 11.

