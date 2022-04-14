FDA Authorizes Breath Test for COVID-19 Diagnosis

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 diagnostic test using breath samples. The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer test detects five chemical compounds found in the exhaled breath of COVID patients.

The test is conducted using an instrument the size of "a piece of carry-on luggage" in hospitals, clinics and testing sites, the FDA said in a press release. Each instrument can be used to test 160 samples per day.

"Today's authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19," said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer was found to accurately identify positive COVID cases 91.2% of the time in a study of 2,409 people, and was 99.3% accurate when correctly identifying negative samples.

Positive results should be confirmed with molecular tests, the FDA said.

