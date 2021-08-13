FDA approves third COVID-19 shot for certain conditions

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people with certain immunocompromising conditions.

The FDA has authorized a third dose for solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise" at least 28 days after the second shot.

"After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines," said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

The FDA and the CDC are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the details. Meanwhile, as the delta variant of the disease continues to infect Americans, San Francisco has followed New York in requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for people going to indoor bars, restaurants and gyms.

