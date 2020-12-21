FBI warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

Sarah Tew/CNET

The FBI and other US federal agencies are warning about scams related to offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people, usually for a downpayment or for their medical and personal details.

It follows a year of COVID-19 scams that have touted fake cures and charities while seeking your bank info.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine: Hidden costs, where to get it, vaccination cards, more

Some of the vaccine scams the FBI warned of include:

Ads offering early access to the vaccine at a fee

Requests asking people to pay to put their name on a vaccine waitlist

Offers to have doses of the vaccine shipped to you for a fee

Emails or phone calls from someone claiming to be at a vaccine center, medical office or insurance company asking for personal and medical details to see if you're eligible to obtain the vaccine

Ads for vaccines on social media, online, email or phone calls from any unknown source

Emails or phone calls claiming to be from the government saying you must receive the vaccine

You can report any COVID-19 vaccine scams to the FBI through ic3.gov, tips.fbi.gov or calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Here's how to protect yourself from identity theft during COVID-19.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.