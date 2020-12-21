New stimulus bill Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine PS5 restock updates Xbox Series X restock Pence gets COVID-19 vaccine Moderna vaccine SolarWinds cyberattack
FBI warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

Schemes are seeking downpayments or medical details in exchange for promising access to the vaccine.

The FBI and other US federal agencies are warning about scams related to offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people, usually for a downpayment or for their medical and personal details. 

It follows a year of COVID-19 scams that have touted fake cures and charities while seeking your bank info

Some of the vaccine scams the FBI warned of include: 

  • Ads offering early access to the vaccine at a fee
  • Requests asking people to pay to put their name on a vaccine waitlist
  • Offers to have doses of the vaccine shipped to you for a fee
  • Emails or phone calls from someone claiming to be at a vaccine center, medical office or insurance company asking for personal and medical details to see if you're eligible to obtain the vaccine
  • Ads for vaccines on social media, online, email or phone calls from any unknown source
  • Emails or phone calls claiming to be from the government saying you must receive the vaccine

You can report any COVID-19 vaccine scams to the FBI through ic3.govtips.fbi.gov or calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

