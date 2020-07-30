CNET también está disponible en español.

Fauci says wearing face shield, goggles could help protect against coronavirus

The infectious disease expert suggests wearing an eye shield in addition to a face mask.

Fauci says wearing goggles could help protect against coronavirus.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's top infections disease experts, on Wednesday said Americans should consider wearing goggles or a face shield to further help protect themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in an interview on Instagram Live with ABC News. This advice comes in addition to wearing a face mask, which is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fauci said that while face shields are not "universally recommended," people should wear them if they "really want perfect protection of the mucosal surfaces." 

The CDC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.