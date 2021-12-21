Get proactive about your health with Everlywell at-home testing kits and save 25%

EverlyWell

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

One easy way to get ahead of your inevitable "eat healthier" resolution is to find out what your body really wants you to be eating in the first place. Many of us have lurking food sensitivities or even mild allergies, and getting tested for them is the quickest way to find out for sure. That's what at-home testing kits are for. And when you use the code GIVEMORE at checkout now through Dec 24.

Everlywell has many more tests beyond food sensitivity. There are including those that test for COVID-19, STDs, thyroid issues, fertility, testosterone levels, heart health, sleep, stress and more. The simple tests range from $25 for a simple at-home COVID-19 test to $259 for the more comprehensive food sensitivity test. Most tests are around $49 and make a thoughtful gift for someone you think might be avoiding doctor's visits. Everything is done at home and submitted by mail to . Results generally take a few days to a week to be returned.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.