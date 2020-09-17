Put an end to foggy glasses when wearing a COVID mask for as little as $10

It's one of those things I sort of learned to tolerate right up until I realized I didn't have to. For six months or so, every time I went outdoors with my mask on, my glasses would fog up constantly, forcing me to take them off just to be able to see. Recently, it occurred to me that I routinely apply defogger to my scuba mask when I go diving -- so why not try something to defog glasses when wearing a COVID mask? I feel dumb for only thinking of this now, because it turns out there is a slew of defogging sprays out there, and most of them cost $15 or less for an ounce or two of fluid.

The good news is that I've tried one of these -- more or less at random -- and it actually works. So I am sharing my discovery in case you suffer from a similar quandary.

Z Clear Here's the brand I tried (by more or less throwing a dart at Amazon), and it seems to work great, lasting for at least a day between applications. The manufacturer claims that it's safer for your eyeglasses because it has no harsh chemicals -- it's 100% alcohol- and ammonia-free, which apparently not all sprays can claim.

KeySmart From KeySmart, the folks who make cool keyholders, Fog Block is intended to be a no-wipe spray -- you spray it on, let it dry, and it lasts for about 24 hours.

Amazon Gamer Advantage claims its formulation has been used by eye doctors, first responders, safety professionals and the military for years. Because each bottle contains two ounces of fluid rather than the one ounce found in the other bottles, this is actually the cheapest of the options in this list. Each application should last one to two days.

Have you tried an antifog spray? Which one works best for you? Sound off with your recommendations in the comments.

