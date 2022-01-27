Do we need a fourth COVID vaccine shot? Who is eligible for a second booster now?

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that your COVID-19 vaccination status isn't "up to date" unless you've been boosted -- meaning you've received three shots of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines or two shots of Johnson & Johnson. As some people receive second booster shots, will that "up to date" status soon mean a fourth shot?

Decreased effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines during the omicron variant wave have made booster shots a top priority. The CDC's latest data shows that booster shots are highly effective, providing 90% protection against hospitalization, even with omicron.

The CDC updated its guidance this month to indicate that immunocompromised people can receive a fourth COVID-19 shot. On Wednesday, Israel approved fourth doses of COVID vaccines for all vulnerable people 18 and older. Israelis over 60 have been receiving second boosters since the start of the year.

Fourth shots for seniors could be possible in the US, too. On ABC's This Week on Sunday, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to advise waiting until analysis of the first booster shot is complete: "We may need to boost again. That's entirely conceivable, but before we make that decision about yet again another boost, we want to determine clearly what the durability of protection is of that regular boost, that third shot that we're talking about."

Here's what we know about additional booster shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, plus info on why "fully vaccinated" is now "up to date," how to get free N95 masks, and the latest on the federal vaccine mandate.

Who is eligible for a fourth booster shot now?



In October, the CDC approved a third primary shot of an mRNA vaccine, like Pfizer's or Moderna's, for individuals who are immunocompromised or have other specific health issues. The third shot should be delivered at least 28 days after the second.

Five months after that third primary shot, vulnerable people are eligible for their booster, or fourth shot.

Conditions that the CDC considers "moderately or severely immunocompromised" include:

Patients in active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers

Those with organ transplants who take medicine to suppress the immune system

Those who've received a stem cell transplant within the last two years

Moderate or severe immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Serious HIV infection

Patients taking medicine or drugs that may suppress their immune response

Many news stories have reported that immunocompromised people seeking fourth shots are being turned away by some pharmacies. Kaiser Health News reported Wednesday that the CDC held a conference call with major pharmacies to ensure that they are all aware of the agency's recommendations and the eligibility of some Americans to receive their fourth booster shot.

Will everyone be eligible for a fourth COVID vaccine dose?

Scientists in Germany, the UK and other countries are considering fourth shots of a COVID-19 vaccine for the general public. On Friday, health ministers in European Union countries were told to prepare for fourth doses as soon as data indicates they are needed, according to Reuters.

At the start of the year, Israel started offering fourth booster shots to citizens 60 and older, and Denmark recently authorized fourth doses for vulnerable people.

The omicron variant is changing the definition of full vaccine protection, Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, which makes a vaccine in partnership with Pfizer, said in a statement. "With the data now coming for the omicron variant, it is very clear our vaccine for the omicron variant should be a three-dose vaccine."

If three doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are needed to protect against omicron, the timeline for a fourth shot could be pushed up to as early as March, Pfizer executives said.

"I think it is very likely that we will need a fourth booster, possibly already this spring, particularly if omicron continues to dominate," Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer's chief scientific officer, told CBS News.

Why would I need a fourth vaccine dose? Isn't one booster enough?

As of Jan. 27, almost 211 million Americans were considered "fully vaccinated" against the COVID-19 virus with either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's. About 40% of those people have been boosted.

However, the effectiveness of COVID vaccine decreases over time, especially against potent strains like the newer omicron variant: One study from the UK's Health Security Agency indicated protection waned as much as 65% after just 10 weeks.

Just as protection from the primary vaccination decreases, so does protection from booster shots. Even before the omicron variant, disease experts were already considering the need for an annual booster to top off protection.

The World Health Organization recently urged more investment in pan-coronavirus vaccines that don't require boosters.

What has Pfizer said about a fourth booster shot to protect against COVID-19?



"I think we will need the fourth dose," Pfizer chair Albert Bourla told CNBC in December. Bourla initially projected a waiting period of a full year after a third dose but, with omicron, "we may need it faster," he said.

"There are vaccines like polio [where] one dose is enough," Pfizer's Bourla said back in April. "And there are vaccines, like flu, that you need every year. The COVID-19 virus looks more like the influenza virus than the poliovirus."

Are Pfizer and BioNTech creating a new booster for omicron?

Executives said the companies are gathering data on the effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech's current vaccine, Comirnaty, against the fast-spreading variant and, in parallel, experimenting with an omicron-specific vaccine. that could be ready by March, pending regulatory approval. They're also looking at a multivariate vaccine that could protect against other strains, such the original alpha variant and more virulent delta strain.

What has Moderna said about another booster shot to protect against omicron?

Like Pfizer, Moderna said it's testing the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine, SpikeVax, against omicron. The company has offered little specifics but said a variant-specific shot could be available in early 2022.

Moderna President Stephen Hoge said we'll most likely need annual COVID boosters, much like we do with the flu, at least to protect against the highest risk of infection and serious illness. Moderna is working on omicron-specific boosters, Hoge told Reuters, but realistically they won't be on the market "before March and maybe more in the second quarter."



Its current booster is a 50-microgram dose, and while the company has also reported a 100-microgram dose of Spikevax has proven exponentially effective against omicron, it does not plan to seek approval from the FDA for the double-dose.

What has Johnson & Johnson said about a second booster shot?

A study of 69,000 health care workers released in December by the South African Medical Research Council found that, for those who already received the J&J vaccine, Ad26.COV.2, a booster given six to nine months later raised their odds against hospitalization from 63% to 85%.



The research was conducted between mid-November and mid-December 2021, when the omicron variant represented 98% of all confirmed COVID cases in South Africa, suggesting the vaccine offers strong protection against the highly contagious strain.

"This adds to our growing body of evidence which shows that the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remains strong and stable over time, including against circulating variants such as omicron and delta," Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, a pharmaceutical subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement.

For more on COVID-19, here's how the new omicron variant is different from the delta strain, what to know about the Moderna COVID booster and how to choose which booster shot to get.

