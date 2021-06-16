Disney Parks

Disneyland Paris has finally reopened more than a year after its initial shutdown due to the global spread of COVID-19. It joins Disney's other five resorts -- Disneyland, Disney World, Tokyo Disney, Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland -- in welcoming guests back.

Here's the latest on COVID-19 rules in Disney's global theme parks, and what you can expect when visiting.

Disneyland Paris: Now open

Disneyland Paris: Reopened July 15-Oct. 29, 2020; June 17, 2021

Disneyland Paris reopened on June 17, including the new Cars Road Trip attraction at Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney's Newport Bay Club Hotel and the Disney Village shopping and dining area.

The new Cars attraction will transport guests "into a Cars-themed version of a road trip on Route 66," where they'll encounter "natural wonders like The World's Largest Lugnut and the Cars-tastrophe Canyon, while encountering popular characters such as Lightning McQueen and Mater," Disneyland Paris said.

On June 21, Disney's Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel will also open, with the resort decked out in Marvel theming.

Both theme parks at Disneyland Paris had originally reopened July 15, 2020, but the French parks closed again on Oct. 29 in line with new guidance following another wave of COVID-19 cases across the continent. Disneyland Paris had hoped to reopen from Dec. 19 until Jan. 3 in time to celebrate the holidays, but was forced to remain closed. The next plan was to reopen on Feb. 13, but this was pushed to April 2 -- and then again to June 17.

Disney Parks

Disney World: Fireworks are coming back



Disney world: Reopened July 11, 2020

Disney reopened Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios following on July 15. The Orlando Disney parks have a new reservation system to limit capacity, and fireworks and parades have been suspended. Disney World resorts and hotels began reopening in late June 2020, while the Disney Springs shopping and dining area reopened May 20.

Through 2021, Disney World has been relaxing its COVID measures. Disney announced May 12 it's gradually removing the social distancing requirements from Disney World in outdoor areas. It will maintain the 6-feet requirements only in indoor dining locations, stores and areas where guests can remove their masks. As of May 15, it became optional to wear masks in outdoor areas and pool decks, and on June 11 Disney World announced masks are optional for guests who are fully vaccinated, except while on the monorail, Disney buses and the Skyliner.

Fireworks will be back in Disney World from July 1.

Disney World has announced it will begin using iPhones and Apple Watches as tickets to the parks later this year, with the Florida resort set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in October.

Disney

Disneyland: Face masks now optional

Disneyland: Reopened April 30, 2021 for California residents; fully reopened June 15

Under new California theme park guidance issued March 5, Disneyland reopened on April 30, but only residents of California were permitted to enter the parks until California removed the tier system June 15. Guests who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks at the parks anymore, but Disneyland will not require proof of vaccination.

Avengers Campus opened June 4.

You can read everything on Disneyland's reopening here.

Disney

Hong Kong Disneyland is open

Hong Kong Disneyland: Reopened June 18-July 15 and Sept. 25-Dec. 2; reopened again Feb. 19

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened on June 18, 2020, with reduced capacity, enhanced health measures and a new reservation system -- but then closed down again on July 15 after a spike in coronavirus cases in the region. The theme park reopened Sept. 25, but remained closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays and required advance online reservations.

Hong Kong Disneyland was forced to close down for a third time on Dec. 2 due to a resurgence in cases. "As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park is temporarily closed," the park said. "We are in close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable."

Disney Parks then reopened Hong Kong Disneyland on Feb. 19 to continue celebrations for the park's 15th anniversary. Hong Kong Disneyland is open five days a week, remaining closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. To attend, you can make a reservation seven days before arriving -- or nine days if you're a Magic Access Platinum member of the theme park. You'll also need to undergo a temperature screening, wear a face mask and scan the "LeaveHomeSafe" QR code.

Tokyo Disney Resort is open

Tokyo Disney: Reopened July 1, 2020

Disney Parks announced on June 23 that it would be opening Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea on July 1.

The Tokyo Disney Resort said June 4 that the opening date for the Tokyo Disneyland major expansion area will be determined once the situation can be gauged after reopening both parks." The extensive expansion -- which includes a Beauty and the Beast-themed area and a Baymax ride -- was originally slated to begin opening on April 15, 2020.

Disneyland Shanghai is open

Disneyland Shanghai: Reopened May 11, 2020

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced May 5 that the Shanghai park would reopen Monday, May 11. It has limits on attendance, a reservation system to gain entry to the park, an entry control system, social distancing requirements, tape markings keeping guests distanced while in lines for rides, masks, temperature screenings, contact tracing and government-required health procedures. It increased capacity from 30% to 50% of the park on Aug. 24, and also restarted its fireworks show.

Shanghai began opening restaurants and stores on March 9 in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, requiring all guests to undergo temperature screening, present a green Shanghai QR health code at dining venues, constantly wear a mask and "maintain respectful social distances at all times."

