Disney World relaxes COVID measures, but Disneyland Paris remains closed: The latest on Disney's global parks

Disney has finally reopened its iconic original theme park, Disneyland in California, but Disneyland Paris remains closed indefinitely. Disney had shut down its global theme parks indefinitely due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in early 2020, starting with Hong Kong Disney and Shanghai Disneyland in January last year. The Tokyo Disney Resort followed in late February 2020, with Disneyland Paris, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Disney World in Orlando, Florida closing March 12, 2020.

Here's when Disneyland Paris can open again -- and what's happening at Disneyland, Disney World, Tokyo Disney, Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Disneyland Paris: Reopened July 15-Oct. 29; now closed indefinitely

Both theme parks at Disneyland Paris reopened way back on July 15, 2020, with limited attendance under a reservation system, physical distancing and more emphasis on cleaning. But the French parks closed again on Oct. 29 in line with new French guidance following another wave of COVID-19 cases across the nation.

Disneyland Paris originally hoped to reopen from Dec. 19 until Jan. 3 to celebrate the holidays, but remained closed. The next plan was to reopen on Feb. 13, but this was pushed to April 2 -- and has been pushed back again, with no opening date in sight.

"Due to prevailing conditions and travel restrictions across Europe, Disneyland Paris will remain closed," Disney said. "We are optimistic that we will be able to reopen soon, and we will share updates when possible."

Disneyland: Reopened April 30, 2021

Under new California theme park guidance issued March 5, Disneyland reopened on April 30, but is currently capped at a maximum capacity of 25% with only residents of California permitted to enter the parks. California will remove the tier system June 15, meaning anyone can then visit the parks.

You can read everything on Disneyland's reopening here.

Disney World: Reopened July 11, 2020



Disney reopened Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios following on July 15. The Orlando Disney parks have a new reservation system to limit capacity, and fireworks and parades have been suspended. Disney World resorts and hotels began reopening in late June 2020, while the Disney Springs shopping and dining area reopened May 20.

Through 2021, Disney World has been relaxing its COVID measures, however: As of April 8, guests have been allowed to take off their masks when they take outdoor photos at Disney World theme parks. Disney then announced May 12 it's gradually removing the social distancing requirements from Disney World in outdoor areas. It will maintain the 6-feet requirements only in indoor dining locations, stores and areas where guests can remove their masks.

Disney World has announced it will begin using iPhones and Apple Watches as tickets to the parks later this year, with the Floridian resort set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in October.

Hong Kong Disneyland: Reopened June 18-July 15 and Sept. 25-Dec. 2; reopened again Feb. 19

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened on June 18, 2020, with reduced capacity, enhanced health measures and a new reservation system -- but then closed down again on July 15 after a spike in coronavirus cases in the region. The theme park reopened Sept. 25, but remained closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays and required advance online reservations.

Hong Kong Disneyland was forced to close down for a third time on Dec. 2 due to a resurgence in cases. "As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park is temporarily closed," the park said. "We are in close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable."

Disney Parks then reopened Hong Kong Disneyland on Feb. 19 to continue celebrations for the park's 15th anniversary. Hong Kong Disneyland is open five days a week, remaining closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. To attend, you can make a reservation seven days before arriving -- or nine days if you're a Magic Access Platinum member of the theme park. You'll also need to undergo a temperature screening, wear a face mask and scan the "LeaveHomeSafe" QR code.

Tokyo Disney Resort: Reopened July 1, 2020

Disney Parks announced on June 23 that it would be opening Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea on July 1.

The Tokyo Disney Resort said June 4 that the opening date for the Tokyo Disneyland major expansion area will be determined once the situation can be gauged after reopening both parks." The extensive expansion -- which includes a Beauty and the Beast-themed area and a Baymax ride -- was originally slated to begin opening on April 15, 2020.

Disneyland Shanghai: Reopened May 11, 2020

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced May 5 that the Shanghai park would reopen Monday, May 11. It has limits on attendance, a reservation system to gain entry to the park, an entry control system, social distancing requirements, tape markings keeping guests distanced while in lines for rides, masks, temperature screenings, contact tracing and government-required health procedures. It increased capacity from 30% to 50% of the park on Aug. 24, and also restarted its fireworks show.

Shanghai began opening restaurants and stores on March 9 in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, requiring all guests to undergo temperature screening, present a green Shanghai QR health code at dining venues, constantly wear a mask and "maintain respectful social distances at all times."

