Discover your family tree by saving up to $50 on an Ancestry DNA test

My dad never knew much about his ancestry, so when I was 10 years old we went to North Carolina for summer vacation so he could visit the hall of records where his dad grew up. Unfortunately -- and this is a true story -- it had burned to the ground years earlier. We went home without learning a thing. Many years later, I took a DNA test and learned some truly eye-opening revelations about my real ancestry. Now's your own chance -- Ancestry is having a sale on its basic AncestryDNA kit as well as AncestryHealth, which adds an analysis of your inherited health risks.

Ancestry Save $40 on the Ancestry DNA test, which lets you see your ethnic breakdown, what regions of the world you have come from, and get leads on other people you're related to who have also taken the test. Simply send in your saliva sample using the prepaid package, and your report will be ready in 6-8 weeks.

Ancestry The AncestryHealth test gives you insights about your well-being and offers actionable next steps you can take with a health care provider. Ancestry also includes family health history tools and access to genetic counseling resources.

