6 designer face masks from luxury brands

Face masks and other face coverings aren't going away any time soon. In fact, one one pandemic expert told CNET "we'll be living with face masks for years." With coronavirus cases spiking across the US, face mask requirements are becoming more common, and more and more people, not just essential workers, are donning a cloth mask or bandana before mingling with the general public.

That said, there are fashionable options out there. Since masks have proliferated, more and more people are ditching their disposable medical mask in favor of a reusable face mask. You can make your own face mask or covering or, if sewing masks isn't your thing, buy one from an online store. There are a lot of face covering options so that you can find a perfect fit, including masks with a nose wire, adjustable ear loops, a filter pocket and more, many of which are available in a plethora of colors and vibrant prints.

It's worth noting that these face coverings aren't suitable for a healthcare worker or someone on the front line, they're more for people who are observing social distancing and looking to avoid spreading germs as they go out and about.

All that said, if you feel like splurging (or just browsing) luxurious styles, these six fashion brands are selling fancy masks that cost more than your average cotton face mask. Read on for our top tips for buying a face mask. We'll update this list regularly as we find new outlets

What you need to know about face masks and coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of 2 wear a face covering when in public or around people they don't live with. Here are some face mask styles designed for kids.

Some experts claim that the coronavirus is airborne

Masks with multiple layers may trap larger respiratory droplets ejected by sneezing, coughing or talking.

Wash the mask before and after wearing it.

The mask should cover your nose and chin, and be snug enough to prevent gaps.

Michael Ngo Michael Ngo, a designer who creates looks for celebrities, is selling face masks to the public. The prices of his luxurious face masks range from $110 for a vinyl mask to $500 for a Swarovski-crystal-encrusted mask. 100% of the net proceeds are donated to the LA Food Bank.

xSuit xSuit, a men's suit company, has designed face masks for men and women. You can choose from masks with flowers, 3D wings and more. The masks cost $120.

Proenza Schouler Proenza Schouler, a New York-based women's clothing and accessories brand, is designing face masks for a limited time from the brand's collection fabric for $100. 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to the New York City Mayor's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Collina Strada Collina Strada face masks are made from deadstock materials and are considered unique due to limited fabric. Each mask features bows and will cost you $100.

Akris Akris has face masks in multiple colors for $100 each. 50% of the proceeds from each mask sale will be donated to The Children's Defense Fund.

VPL VPL is a swimwear and home goods company that's now designing face masks. One of its Japanese silk masks will cost you $125. Note that since the masks are 100% silk, they're dry clean only.

More face mask tips

More information about the COVID-19 pandemic

