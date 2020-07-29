Destress and save 20% with a weighted sleep mask or weighted blanket

Deal Savings Price





These are trying times, and we need all the emotional relief we can get our hands on. That might take the form of a budget-price massage gun, or perhaps some soft but reassuringly weighted blankets and things. If that sounds good to you right now, here you go: You can get 20% any of the items below when you clip the product page coupon and apply discount code 20FPM5FE at checkout.

Word of warning: Inventory looks low on some of these items, so I wouldn't be surprised if they sell out quickly.

Barmy The Barmy Weighted Sleep Mask is $22 when you clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply discount code 20FPM5FE at checkout (it lists for $30). It weighs 0.8 pound and is designed to block light and give you more restful sleep by distributing the weight evenly across your face. Barmy says you can put the mask in the freezer before you wear it for a cooling effect as well.

Barmy The Barmy Weighted Lap Blanket measures 28x24 inches and weighs a reassuring 6 pounds. The blanket is designed to let people relax under its firm embrace; it's100% cotton and has a removable machine-washable cover. It's regularly priced at $49, but you can get it for $37 by applying the 5% coupon on the product page and then entering discount code 20FPM5FE at checkout.

Barmy The Barmy Weighted Lap Pad for Kids is a kid-size version of the adult blanket -- it measures 24x24 inches and weighs 5 pounds. Like the larger version, it has a removable washable cover. You can snag this deal by clicking the 5% coupon on the product page and claiming discount code 20FPM5FE at checkout. It's regularly priced $38, and with this deal it's $28.

