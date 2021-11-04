Upside Foods

When Paul McCartney said, "If slaughterhouses had glass walls, everyone would be vegetarian," he was referring to how repellent meat production is. At Upside Foods, meat production will take place behind glass walls for the opposite reason, with tours and tastings to prove it.

Brian Cooley/CNET

The company grows meat from cells at an unusual new facility that it calls EPIC: Engineering, Production and Innovation Center. Rather than in an industrial park, it's located just a bridge away from downtown San Francisco alongside a popular shopping and restaurant center in Emeryville, California. "The idea is putting a meat facility right in the middle of an urban setting, for people who want to see how meat's made," says Upside Foods CEO Uma Valeti. Visitors expecting merely a promotional retail experience may be surprised that the entire production of meat happens on site.

Upside Foods

EPIC takes a page from the famous California wineries just up the highway: Public tours of the gleaming 53,000-square-foot facility explain the process prior to tasting what's produced in it. It's a technique that wineries have long used to create both affinity for the category as well as preference for a brand.

Upside Foods

Valeti seems more focused on the category at this early stage. "Unless we show how it's made, this is not going to be easy to explain," he says of cultivated meat, a term that is starting to take over from the "lab meat" label that hardly sounds appetizing and doesn't reflect the scale the industry is starting to achieve. "Agriculture is all about cultivation and this is a new type of agriculture," he says.

As Valeti showed me around the EPIC production floor, he said Upside didn't have to invent all of its machinery from scratch. Much of it was adapted from the beer, yogurt and food enzyme industries that have a similar need to precisely control temperature, oxygen and nutrients in their production. That link to existing food production may aid consumer acceptance. In a recently brokered arrangement, the Food and Drug Administration regulates the part of the process that grows active cells while the US Department of Agriculture takes over when they are no longer fed nutrients and are packaged as food.

Brian Cooley/CNET

Upside begins tours of the EPIC facility in January, with larger facilities envisioned that could one day produce all the meat consumed in a metro area. Economist reporter Jon Fasman recently estimated that cultivated meat is two to three years away from market and two to three decades away from price parity with conventional meat. Upside's Valeti is predictably more optimistic on both counts, saying his company is ready to put its product into select restaurants days after regulatory approval, with price parity with premium organic meat perhaps 10 years after that.

Upside Foods

Upside's EPIC isn't the first place consumers can try cultivated meat, with prior small launches by Good Meat in Singapore and SuperMeat in Tel Aviv. And while plant-based meats have achieved an enviable slot in the market, cultivated meats may be the big game, able to make a run at the majority of consumers who have no interest in giving up animal meat. The number of them who will accept cultivated meat as the real thing may be hastened by education like that Upside is doing to recenter not only the definition of meat but also the assumptions about where it comes from.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.