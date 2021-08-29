COVID vaccine mandates: Who are they for? We'll explain.

Sarah Tew/CNET

With the US Food and Drug Administration giving full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, hopes were raised that Americans who haven't gotten their shots will reconsider. The final FDA approval followed a summer surge in coronavirus cases spurred by the delta variant, which is so virulent it caused mild breakthrough cases in some vaccinated people.

At this stage, the federal government isn't requiring the general public to get vaccinated. But the FDA's decision has prompted it to mandate vaccinations in some scenarios, such as entering nursing homes and other federal medical facilities. Cities, states and businesses across the country have also instituted vaccine requirements -- or plan to soon. For example, New York and San Francisco are among the municipalities that have instituted vaccine rules for indoor activities.

The goal behind the mandates is straightforward. Governments want to increase the number of fully vaccinated people to curb the spread of the disease and stifle any new variants from surfacing. Currently, a little more than 51% of the US is fully vaccinated. "The delta variant is dangerous and spreading, causing a pandemic of the unvaccinated," President Joe Biden said during a White House press briefing Monday. The nation's vaccination program, he said, is "getting us back to our loved ones and a way of life we were used to."

Here's what you need to know about who's required to get COVID vaccines, as well as the latest on booster shots and vaccines for kids.

Members of the US military must get vaccinated

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a memorandum on Wednesday that all service members of the Department of Defense will need to be vaccinated. The directive covers all members of the Armed Forces on active duty or in the Ready Reserve, which includes the National Guard.

For now, the Defense Department will only require the Pfizer vaccine, but the choices will be expanded once other vaccines receive FDA approval. People who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will still be considered fully vaccinated.

"These efforts ensure the safety of our service members and promote the readiness of our force, not to mention the health and safety of the communities around the country in which we live," Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a briefing.

Federal employees and onsite contractors must comply with stricter rules or get vaccinated

In the coming days, it's expected there will be more vaccination mandates for other federal employees, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a White House briefing. However, which sets of federal employees will see mandates to be vaccinated haven't been announced yet.

Contractors onsite at federal facilities are already required to provide proof of vaccination. If they aren't vaccinated, they're required to adhere to stricter guidelines that include wearing masks while working, required coronavirus testing and mandatory social distancing.

Nursing home staff are required to get the vaccine

The Biden administration has imposed vaccine requirements for workers at nursing homes that serve people on Medicare and Medicaid. "Vaccination rates among nursing home staff significantly trail the rest of the country," Biden said in an Aug. 18 press briefing. "Studies show that highly vaccinated nursing home staff is associated with at least 30% less COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents."

Some states are banning COVID vaccine requirements

At least 20 states, including Arkansas, Florida and Texas, prohibit proof of vaccination requirements. That means businesses, schools and local government institutions cannot enforce a vaccine mandate (the same goes for requiring face masks). The prohibitions came into effect through either legislation or executive orders.

Some states are trying to prevent private employers, as well as the state, from requiring vaccines, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. Some are also trying to prevent use of vaccine passports, which show proof you've been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Other organizations that can require COVID-19 vaccines

Here are some businesses and organizations that legally can ask for proof of vaccination before allowing someone inside.

Cruise lines

Airlines

Restaurants and bars

Concert halls and event halls

Health care facilities

Employers

Schools

