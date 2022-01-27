COVID vaccine mandate: Which US workers are required to show proof of vaccination?

Sarah Tew/CNET

The US federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccine for large companies has been withdrawn by the Biden administration, following the Supreme Court's decision to block it. The vaccination requirement would have applied to workers in all US private companies with 100 or more employees.

However, many states and cities have already implemented vaccine requirements for government workers and contractors. In addition, municipalities are enforcing vaccine mandates for public spaces. And the local and state mandates seem to be working. In the US, 80.5% of people age 5 and older have had at least one dose, as of Jan. 26.

More than 871,000 people in the US have died from COVID-19, and vaccination rates have slowed despite the deadly delta variant and the surge of the omicron variant.

We'll explain who's still required to get COVID-19 vaccines under the administration's plan. Here's the latest on vaccines for kids and how to store your vaccine card on your phone. Also, here's why "fully vaccinated" for COVID-19 doesn't mean booster shots.

The latest on the COVID-19 vaccine requirements

The Department of Health and Human Services will require vaccinations in Head Start programs, as well as schools run by the Department of Defense and the Bureau of Indian Education. The strategy also calls on state officials to make vaccinations mandatory for teachers and school staff.

Workers in health care facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, including hospitals and home health agencies, are still required to be fully vaccinated. The Supreme Court voted to keep the mandate in effect for health care workers.

Individuals applying to become lawful permanent US residents must be fully vaccinated, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The vaccine mandate for federal workers and employees of contractors that do business with the federal government is currently blocked, but hasn't been withdrawn at this time. Nov. 22 was the deadline for them to get the vaccine.

The president also called on entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter their facilities. The administration is also upping fines for those who fail to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses.

Some companies with employee vaccination requirements



Several companies have implemented plans for mandatory vaccinations, including airlines, cruise lines, concert halls, health care facilities and restaurants. Some of the requirements may include mask and testing guidelines, and some may only apply to employees traveling internationally, working in the office or having face-to-face interactions with customers. If any of these applies to you, check with your employer for more details.

Here are some of the companies that have announced vaccination requirements for employees:

Amtrak

AT&T

DoorDash

Facebook

Ford

General Electric

Google

IBM

Lyft

McDonald's

Microsoft

NBCUniversal

Netflix

Salesforce

Southwest Airlines

Twitter

Tyson Foods

Uber

United Airlines

Walgreens

Walmart

Vaccine requirements for those in the US military and police

In August, the Pentagon said (PDF) that all 1.3 million active-duty service members will need to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. The directive covers all active-duty members of the Armed Forces or in the Ready Reserve, including the National Guard. The Department of Defense will make Pfizer shots accessible on military installations around the world. Service members who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will still be considered fully vaccinated. There are some exemptions, including one for religious reasons, but they aren't granted frequently.

In response to several cities requiring law enforcement officers to get vaccinated, police associations have come out openly against vaccine mandates. In Oregon, for example, police and firefighter associations sued Gov. Kate Brown to block a state-level vaccine requirement, although that suit was later rejected by the state Supreme Court.

Right now, members of the military are already required to get at least nine other vaccines -- and possibly up to 17 in total -- depending on where they're deployed.

Many cities, states and universities have vaccine mandates

Several states, including California and New York, require state employees to be vaccinated. Additionally, several cities, like New York City and San Francisco, require proof of vaccination for inside dining, gyms and other indoor activities. There's a mandate that applies to all city workers in New York City and comes with a $500 bonus for getting vaccinated.

Los Angeles County requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor bars, nightclubs, breweries and wineries. Los Angeles also approved its strictest COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which requires people age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated before entering public indoor places. Also in California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says all students, elementary through high school, will be required to get the shot. Nine states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have vaccination requirements for staff in K-12 schools.

More than 400 colleges and universities are also requiring vaccines for students who plan to attend in-person classes.

Additional vaccines that are mandated in the US



A federal vaccine mandate is not new. In 1977, for example, the federal government began an initiative to vaccinate up to 90% of the nation's children against seven diseases:

Diphtheria

Measles

Mumps

Pertussis

Poliomyelitis

Rubella

Tetanus

All 50 states require specific vaccines for students, with exemptions varying from state to state. Most school requirements follow the CDC's vaccine schedule for children.

States banning COVID-19 vaccination requirements

At least 20 states with Republican governors, including Arkansas, Florida and Texas, prohibit proof-of-vaccination requirements. That means businesses, schools and local government institutions can't enforce a vaccine mandate. (The same goes for requiring face masks.) The prohibitions went into effect through either legislation or executive orders.

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron's request to temporarily block the vaccine mandate for federal contractors was granted by a federal judge.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning all state entities, including private employers, from enforcing vaccine mandates.

Some governors are trying to prevent private employers, as well as the state, from requiring vaccines, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. Some are also trying to prevent the use of vaccine passports, which show proof that you've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

For more information, here's what to know about breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated.

