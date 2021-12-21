COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

Sarah Tew/CNET

On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.



Now slated to take effect on Jan. 4, 2022, the regulations will cover some 84 million workers, according to the White House.

On Nov. 6, a three-judge panel from the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a temporary stay against the rule. But In a 2-1 decision Friday, the judges for the Sixth Circuit said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) "has demonstrated the pervasive danger that COVID-19 poses to workers -- unvaccinated workers in particular -- in their workplaces."

Claiming working-age Americans age 18 to 64 now have a 1 in 14 chance of being hospitalized with the coronavirus, the panel said "health care systems across the nation have reached the breaking point."

The federal vaccine requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths seen in recent months, including those caused by the delta variant and the new omicron variant spreading across the country.

Unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die from the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which occur when vaccinated people contract the disease, are far less deadly but can still produce long-term effects, including "long COVID."

When will the vaccine mandate take effect?



The Department of Labor said in a statement Saturday that OSHA wouldn't issue citations for noncompliance with vaccination requirements before Jan. 10 or for noncompliance with the testing requirements before Feb. 9, "so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard."

The federal government allows companies to mandate vaccinations



Even before Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, federal law allowed US employers to require employees to be vaccinated during pandemics

The administration's new rule could give employers the option of making unvaccinated employees pay for the weekly testing, Bloomberg Law reported. At the same time, because the order is federally mandated, the Department of Labor can require employers to give workers paid time off to get vaccinated and paid sick leave to recover from any side effects.

"We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," Biden said in September after unveiling the mandate.

The Americans with Disabilities Act excuses some people from mandatory vaccination

The Americans with Disabilities Act requires employers to provide "reasonable accommodations" to workers with medical conditions that would make them unable to get a vaccine. The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recognizes long COVID as a disability under the ADA.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, these civil rights protections can't be waived -- even during emergencies.

Does the Civil Rights Act apply to people who oppose vaccines on religious grounds?

It's still unclear whether workers will be able to defy the vaccine mandate because of their religious beliefs -- it's possible decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Even within religious groups, there are conflicting messages: Pope Francis is encouraging Catholics to get vaccinated, but Rev. Timothy Broglio, Archbishop for the US Armed Forces said Catholic troops can refuse the COVID-19 vaccine if it violates their conscience.

In October, the Supreme Court refused to block Maine's vaccine mandate, which makes no provision for religious exemptions.

The following month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld New York State's vaccine requirement, which also fails to provide for religious exemptions, against a claim by healthcare workers that it violated their First Amendment rights and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Who opposes the vaccine mandates?

In November, Senate Republicans led by Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, saying they opposed all efforts to implement and enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.



"We agree that countless Americans have benefitted from the protection offered by the COVID-19 vaccines," the letter read, in part. "Nevertheless, the decision whether to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is a highly personal one that should never be forced upon individuals by the federal government."

Some unions -- especially those representing police officers, firefighters and emergency workers -- have pushed back against vaccine requirements, as well. Over the summer, Chicago police union president John Catanzara urged members to defy the city's mandate, comparing it to Nazis forcing Jews to step into gas chambers.

Even some Google employees have opposed large-scale vaccine mandates: A manifesto viewed by CNBC and signed by more than 600 workers from the Mountain View, California-based tech giant called on employees to "oppose the mandate as a matter of principle."

Few mainstream American religions oppose vaccines, the chief exceptions being the Church of Christ, Scientist and the Dutch Reformed Church.

What happens if you object to receiving a vaccine required by your employer?



Just because you have a valid medical disability or theological objection to receiving a coronavirus vaccine doesn't mean your employer has to let you continue working under the same conditions you've been used to. Companies are required to make "reasonable accommodations," which could include allowing the employee to work remotely or take a leave of absence.



President Biden's mandate allows workers to present a negative COVID-19 test once a week to continue their employment, though they may have to pay for those tests themselves.

If you don't have an ADA-recognized medical condition and can't convince authorities of valid religious grounds for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, your employer has the right to terminate your employment. And it's doubtful you'd be able to claim unemployment benefits because you were fired "for cause."

Some companies are also considering imposing fines on unvaccinated workers refusing to get the shot. This could include raising health care costs, withholding raises and restricting access to workplace amenities. For instance, the NBA says it won't pay unvaccinated players who miss games.

A 1905 Supreme Court case allows employers to require vaccines

There are precedents for large-scale vaccination requirements in US law. In 1901, a deadly smallpox outbreak in New England prompted local governments to order mandatory vaccinations for area residents. Some locals objected, however, and one took it all the way to the Supreme Court.



In Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the high court determined that the government could impose "reasonable regulations," such as a vaccine requirement during a pandemic, to protect the safety of the general public.

That case forms the basis of guidance issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which made it clear that employers may make similar demands of their workers.

How likely is your employer to require a COVID-19 vaccine?

If your company employs 100 or more workers, they will be legally required to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine or subject you to regular testing by Jan. 4, assuming the OSHA guidelines are not challenged again. Smaller companies can also require workers to get vaccinated, although it's not considered a federal mandate. Here's more about who's required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

