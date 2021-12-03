COVID booster shot and omicron: Text this number for a free ride, appointment shortcut

Sarah Tew/CNET

There are more than 100 million people in the US who are eligible to get a COVID booster shot -- and with the coronavirus omicron variant now confirmed in Hawaii, New York and states in between, the US is revving up America's booster shot program. If you're looking for a booster dose, a convenient one-stop service brings you information on vaccine availability near you, an appointment and maybe even a free ride as quickly as you can type 6 numbers.

Adults 18 and up are now urgently recommended to get booster shots six months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and two months after a single dose of Johnson & Johnson. COVID-19 vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer are free and available in 80,000 locations across the US.

Vaccines against COVID-19 are proven to be highly effective at preventing severe cases that cause hospitalization and death. People who are not fully vaccinated are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and more than 10 times more likely to die, according to a recent study. Vaccine protection against variants like delta has been shown to wane over time, prompting the urgency around booster shots as the omicron variant begins to spread.

Here's all the information you get with a single text (and here's how you can get a free COVID-19 test kit soon).

Text for booster shot appointments near you

To find out where to get the Moderna or Pfizer booster, text your ZIP code to 438829. This number is part of a US government program tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the website Vaccines.gov.

I tried it out with the ZIP code for CNET's San Francisco office and almost immediately received a list of two Walgreens pharmacies in the area, including their full addresses, phone numbers and a short code link from Bit.ly where I could make an appointment online. (Bit.ly is a reputable and convenient platform for shortening long URLs -- I use it all the time.)

The response includes which vaccine brand is available at each location, and for which age group. For example, "Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5-11)" to indicate a pharmacy that has Moderna in stock for adults and Pfizer shots for kids under 12. Note that booster shots are currently approved for all adults, but at this point they have not been approved for kids because it takes time to collect the necessary data -- so guidance could change over time.

The text message also includes a link to Vaccines.gov for more information, a phone number to call if you need more help (800-232-0233) and a simple way to reply -- respond with "UPDATES" -- if you'd like to get COVID-19-related updates by text message to your phone.

How can I get a free ride to my booster shot appointment?

If you need help getting to your booster appointment, you can respond to the text with a "Y" for yes, to indicate that you would like a ride. You'll receive another text message in under a second that offers free rides from Lyft and Uber, respectively, to vaccine appointments (there may be some caveats here that you'll want to look into).

The text includes a link to redeem your free Lyft ride (Lyft.com/vax) and a phone number to call Uber at: 855-921-0033.

How do I find out when it's time to get my booster shot?

Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS will begin to actively contact people who received a full dose at their locations when it's time for a booster. In addition, 64 million people on Medicare and 34 million of older adult members of AARP will be contacted to get booster shots. Older adults are considered one of the most vulnerable populations.

Your vaccination card also has the date of your doses, if you'd like to consult it to determine when it's time for a booster. (Reminder: six months after the second Pfizer or Moderna dose, two months after Johnson & Johnson.) If you've lost your COVID vaccine card, here's what to do. And here are all the ways to store your COVID-19 vaccine card information on your phone.

