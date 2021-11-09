COVID-19 vaccine card: Here's how to add it to your iPhone's Apple Wallet

Apple

Keep losing your paper COVID-19 vaccine card? If you have an iPhone or Apple Watch, you have the option to add your card so you can quickly show proof you're fully vaccinated. That's a timely feature for the ongoing pandemic, especially since you may be asked to show proof that you're fully vaccinated before you can enter restaurants, shows and more.

In October, Apple started letting users store verifiable health records in the Health app and the feature was included in iOS 15.1 for all iPhone owners. Now, the ability to store your COVID-19 vaccination status means you can leave your printed card at home. The new feature is a part of Apple's latest iOS 15 software, which also includes SharePlay in FaceTime and ProRes video for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

However, the new feature won't work if your vaccine provider didn't give you a QR code or a downloadable file of your vaccine record. We'll tell you everything you need to know about the new Apple Wallet feature and more. Before you try to add your card, make sure your phone is updated to the latest software update, iOS 15.1. Plus, here's how to add your vaccine card to your Apple Watch. And some states have COVID-19 vaccine apps, too. We've recently updated this story.

Add your vaccine card using a QR code

If your vaccine provider gave you a QR code when you got your shot, you can scan it using your iPhone's camera. Once your phone recognizes the code, a Health app notification will appear. You'll have the option to add it to your Apple Wallet and your Health app for easy access.

Upload a file from your vaccine provider

If you received a link to download your COVID-19 vaccine record, you'll be able to tap the link on your iPhone to save the information. The link should give you the option to add your card to Apple Wallet and the Health app.

Add your existing immunization record to Apple Wallet

If you connected your provider in the Health app to access your medical records you may see your COVID-19 immunization record in the app. You'll see a notification under Vaccination Record in the app. Tap Add to Wallet and you're done.

Update your Apple Wallet if you get a booster dose

If you receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it won't automatically update in your Apple Wallet. Instead, you'll need to use one of the methods above to scan it onto your phone.

What to do if you only have a printed card

For now, Apple only accepts verifiable records, which means you'll have to reach out to your provider to ask for a QR code or downloadable file to use the Apple Wallet feature. If not, there are other ways to store your vaccine status on your phone. Some states have COVID-19 vaccine apps for residents but if not, a clear picture works just fine, too.

Other upcoming updates to Wallet in iOS 15 include support for digital versions of government-issued IDs, including driver's licenses. One rumor suggests that Apple will verify IDs like those using facial recognition, similar to an approach already used by some banking institutions to authenticate transactions on the iPhone.

