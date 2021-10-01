COVID-19 pill cuts risk of hospitalization, death by half, Merck says

Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Merck on Friday said its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by roughly half, according to an interim analysis of its clinical trial. The drug maker plans to seek emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and other regulators "as soon as possible," the company said in a release.

If approved, the drug would be the first antiviral pill for treating COVID-19. The only other antiviral drug approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 is remdesivir, which must be administered by IV or injection.

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said early results showed that high-risk adults who took the pill, called molnupiravir, within five days of developing COVID-19 symptoms were approximately 50% less likely to be hospitalized or die, compared with patients who received a placebo. The clinical trial included 775 adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who also had at least one risk factor, such as obesity or heart disease.

Last month, data from Johns Hopkins showed that around 1 in 500 Americans have died from the coronavirus. While the available COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective, millions of American have not yet gotten a shot. As of July, unvaccinated people have account for nearly all hospitalizations and deaths in the US.

