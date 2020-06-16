Low-cost steroid may be breakthrough in cutting coronavirus deaths, researchers say

James Martin/CNET

Scientists at the UK's University of Oxford said Tuesday they've found that a low-cost, common drug significantly reduced coronavirus-related deaths in a 6,000-patient trial. Dexamethasone, a steroid, cut down deaths in patients receiving ventilation by one-third, they said. In patients getting oxygen treatment, it reduced deaths by one-fifth.

The drug didn't appear to help patients who aren't receiving respiratory support for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Britain's National Health Service will work the drug into its standard COVID-19 treatment starting Tuesday, according to UK health secretary Matt Hancock. The government has 200,000 doses available now, having stockpiled it for months.

"The survival benefit is clear and large in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment, so dexamethasone should now become standard of care in these patients," Professor Peter Horby, one of the lead researchers, said in a release. "Dexamethasone is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide."

It comes as more than 8 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, according to tracking numbers from Johns Hopkins University, and less than a week since US cases topped 2 million. As of Tuesday morning, there have been over 437,000 deaths globally, more than 116,000 of which are in the US. A vaccine may not arrive until 2021.

If you're concerned that you might have contracted the coronavirus, the CDC listed symptoms to help you decide whether to get a test. You may have it if you're suffering from coughing or shortness of breath. You could also be infected if you have two of the following symptoms:

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Here's how to find a coronavirus testing site near you and how the disease can affect children.

