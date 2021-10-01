Colgate's Hum electric travel toothbrush is $20 right now (save $16)

Colgate

True story: I got my first cavity at the ripe old age of 31. My mom wasted no time buying me an electric toothbrush, citing multiple studies on electric brush users having healthier gums and keeping their teeth longer. That was enough reason for me and I've been humming along morning and night ever since. If you're looking for an electric brush, the is down to $20 on SideDeal right now. It's available in teal, purple or blue and comes fitted with a handy travel case.

By comparison, the same brush is selling for and . We even snagged a coupon for free shipping -- just plug in promo code HUMFS at checkout for 10% off to cover the cost. If you're a SideDeal member, you'll just get another 10% off the price since free shipping is already one of your perks, baller.

The one notable caveat here is that this is a AA battery-powered model so there's no charger (the one that tops our best electric toothbrush list is the rechargeable version). I'd say that makes it a pretty perfect candidate for a travel toothbrush. Just stick it in its sanitary case in your travel bag or toiletry case and it'll be there when you need it. You can leave your main brush and charger just where it is.

