Clean up with a great bidet deal today only: Get one for as little as $25

If you're not attracted to the idea of a bidet for its refreshing cleanliness, perhaps you'll just appreciate buying less toilet paper. Whatever your motivation, you can save a bundle on a bidet today only thanks to some one-day specials at BioBidet. Off course, there's still time for you to get a bidet attachment for your toilet for free if you are willing to take to Facebook or Twitter to tell your personal bidet story. But there are a couple of notable deals at Amazon right now, but they expire at the stroke of midnight Monday morning.

BioBidet Today only you can get the Bio Bidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment for just $25. That's only $2 more than its lowest price ever. The attachment is easy to install between your toilet and seat and has a streamlined, minimalist design. It features a dual nozzle spray for both, you know, him and her.

BioBidet This bidet seat turns your toilet into a smart toilet. It features heated water streams, oscillating and pulsating cleaning modes, a bubble-infused aerated wash, and more -- along with a heated seat, night light, stainless steel self-cleaning nozzle, integrated deodorizer, and more. Right now, it's over $1,000 off the usual price.

BioBidet Save $90 today on the Bio Bidet Slim Two, a bidet seat that includes a night light, warm water tank and heated seat. It also comes with its own remote control.

