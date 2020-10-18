CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Joe Biden Animal Crossing island AirPods Pro deal iPhone 12 and 5G Prime Day deals still available Stimulus check Mario Kart Live Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
Featured Fitness Sleep Healthy Eating Caregiving Personal Care
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Clean up with a great bidet deal today only: Get one for as little as $25

Get a simple bidet attachment for just $25 or save $1000 on a premium bidet seat.

Listen
- 00:45
Deal
Savings
Price

If you're not attracted to the idea of a bidet for its refreshing cleanliness, perhaps you'll just appreciate buying less toilet paper. Whatever your motivation, you can save a bundle on a bidet today only thanks to some one-day specials at BioBidet. Off course, there's still time for you to get a bidet attachment for your toilet for free if you are willing to take to Facebook or Twitter to tell your personal bidet story. But there are a couple of notable deals at Amazon right now, but they expire at the stroke of midnight Monday morning.

Bio Bidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment: $25

You save $34
BioBidet

Today only you can get the Bio Bidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment for just $25. That's only $2 more than its lowest price ever.

The attachment is easy to install between your toilet and seat and has a streamlined, minimalist design. It features a dual nozzle spray for both, you know, him and her. 

$25 at Amazon

Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 Elongated Premier Smart Toilet Seat: $489

You save $1,010
BioBidet

This bidet seat turns your toilet into a smart toilet. It features heated water streams, oscillating and pulsating cleaning modes, a bubble-infused aerated wash, and more -- along with a heated seat, night light, stainless steel self-cleaning nozzle, integrated deodorizer, and more. 

Right now, it's over $1,000 off the usual price. 

$489 at Amazon

Bio Bidet Slim Two Smart Toilet Seat: $209

You save $90
BioBidet

Save $90 today on the Bio Bidet Slim Two, a bidet seat that includes a night light, warm water tank and heated seat. It also comes with its own remote control.  

$209 at Amazon

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.