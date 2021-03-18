Child dies in Peloton Tread Plus accident

Peloton

Peloton on Thursday said that a child had died in an accident involving the company's Tread Plus treadmill. A note from CEO John Foley was sent to customers, urging them to review and follow safety warnings for the company's exercise equipment.

"We are always looking for new ways to ensure that you have the best experience with our products, and we are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents," said Foley in the note, which was earlier reported by CBS News correspondent Diane King Hall.

🚨 Breaking: A tragic accident involving Peloton equipment. The accident was apparently related to the company's treadmill (Tread +) and led to the death of a child. #peloton #pelotontread pic.twitter.com/VPPTYRamJn — Diane King Hall (@DianeKingHall) March 18, 2021

The company didn't share any further details about the fatal incident but expressed condolences for the family involved.

"There are no words to express the shock and sadness everyone at Peloton feels as a result of this terrible tragedy," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

