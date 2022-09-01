Cheese Recall: Check If You've Got These Cheeses in Your Fridge

Keswick Creamery has recalled a bunch of its cheeses over concerns of potential listeria contamination.

The cheeses were sold in Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, DC; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Listeria can cause fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, including the young and elderly, and can also cause miscarriages. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the cheeses, but the bacteria was detected during routine sampling by the Food and Drug Administration.

These are the Keswick Creamery cheeses that have been recalled:

Calverley Cheese 4oz to 12oz, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink

Vulkwin's Folly Cheese 4oz to 12oz, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink

Havarti Cheese 4oz to 12oz, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink

Vermeer Cheese 4oz to 12oz, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink

Wallaby Cheese 4oz to 12oz, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink

Cider Washed Tomme Cheese 4oz to 12oz, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink

Feta cheese 4oz to 12oz, price and weight labeled in red, black or purple ink

Whole Milk Ricotta, 8oz and 16oz clear deli container, with expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22 and 8/18/22

Bovre Cheese (plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry and honey), 8oz clear deli container, with expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22 and 8/22/22

Quark Cheese (plain and dill and onion), 8oz and 16oz clear deli container, with expiration dates 7/7/22, 8/4/22 and 8/25/22.

You can get a full refund from Keswick Creamery.

