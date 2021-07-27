CDC will reportedly recommend vaccinated people wear masks indoors again

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend on Tuesday that people vaccinated against COVID-19 go back to wearing masks indoors under certain circumstances, according to The New York Times.

Those circumstances are unclear, but CBS reported that it will apply to places with "substantial or high transmission." The expected change comes after a rise in reports of some breakthrough infections of the highly contagious delta variant. The CDC's most recent advice contradicted that of the World Health Organization, which said everyone should continue to wear face masks in crowded areas.

US health officials met on Sunday night to review fresh evidence that may have prompted the recommendation, CNN reported.

The CDC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.