CDC speaks out on vaccinated people wearing masks: The disagreement with WHO explained

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC's Today show on Wednesday that people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus do not need to wear masks because they're "safe" from the virus. The advice openly contradicts the World Health Organization's recommendation last week that fully vaccinated people should continue wearing face masks to curb the spread of the virus and dangerous new variants.

The announcements came in response to rising coronavirus cases around the world, driven by the delta variant that was first identified in India, and which has become the dominant strain in many countries around the world, including the UK, South Africa and Malaysia.

With only 10.7% of the world fully vaccinated, the ongoing debate highlights the divide between two global authorities on infectious disease. Note that both the WHO and CDC agree that people who are not vaccinated should continue to wear face masks. Here's what we know about debate.

Why does the WHO say vaccinated people should wear face masks?

Wearing a mask consistently continues to be important, even for people who are vaccinated, WHO Assistant Director General Dr. Mariângela Batista Galvão Simão said during a press briefing on June 25. "People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves."

Wearing masks in public places is essential to help people from inhaling particles that will cause them to become sick, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an American infectious disease epidemiologist, said during the same briefing.

While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are showing robust protection against variants, "breakthrough" infections may still sporadically occur. In June, a fully vaccinated woman in Napa, California, died from COVID-19. She was over 65 and was reported to have underlying medical conditions.

What does the CDC say?

The CDC's current guidance on mask wearing remains the same for fully vaccinated people. The guidelines say those who are fully vaccinated can "resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing" except where required, such as in planes and businesses.

Walensky, the agency's director, stuck to that guidance on NBC's Today show Wednesday, saying fully vaccinated people are protected from the delta variant.

The CDC warned CNN on Saturday that there's still a small chance fully vaccinated people can become infected with the new variant if they're exposed. We've asked the CDC for comment.

Why is the coronavirus delta variant important?

The delta variant is the latest of new coronavirus variants, and is the most contagious of the variants identified so far, according to the WHO. The delta variant has been identified in 85 countries so far and is spreading among the unvaccinated population, the organization said during the press conference.

"The delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the US to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a White House press briefing June 22.

Will there be a return to face mask mandates and lockdowns?

Some countries have already begun tightening COVID-19 restrictions. For instance, four cities across Australia have returned to lockdown, including Sydney's state of New South Wales. In the US, Los Angeles County is strongly recommending face masks indoors, regardless of whether someone has been vaccinated or not, though masks aren't required in most places. Some countries within Africa and Asia -- for instance, South Africa and Malaysia -- have also moved into lockdown due to the delta variant spreading.

Some places never loosened mask mandates, such as airports and airlines. In the US, other public transportation facilities require masks, such as buses and trains.

