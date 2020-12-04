CDC says you should always wear a mask indoors, except in your own home

Sarah Tew/CNET

On a day when the US reported a record-shattering 200,000 new cases of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance (PDF) that says, in no uncertain terms, that everyone in the country should always wear a mask indoors whenever they're not in their own home.

This includes visiting the homes of family or friends, particularly with the holiday season approaching.

This is the strongest guidance the CDC has released so far with regard to masks. Previously, the CDC recommended, "People age 2 and older should wear masks in public settings and when around people who don't live in their household."

In fact, at first the CDC indicated that masks should be worn primarily to protect others in the event that the wearer was unknowingly positive for coronavirus. The agency then updated its guidance in November to reflect new research demonstrating that masks offer protection for the wearer as well.

Most public health experts say they anticipate the continued need for safety measures like universal masking, social distancing and regular hand washing will be needed until one or more coronavirus vaccines can bring an end to the pandemic. Currently, there are two COVID-19 vaccines on the cusp of Food and Drug Administration authorization in the US, but so far the UK is the first and only country to approve a thoroughly-tested coronavirus vaccine.

