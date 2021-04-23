CDC panel recommends resuming Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Natalie Weinstein/CNET

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted Friday in favor of lifting the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The advisors said the benefits of the vaccine "outweighed the potential risk."

The recommendation from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to resume the use of the vaccine came after a 10-4 vote, with one abstention. It's now up to US regulators to lift the pause on the usage of the vaccine.

The US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 back in February. More than 7 million people received the vaccine before the FDA and CDC called for a pause on its use, on April 14, after a handful of cases of rare blood clots were discovered in women under the age of 50.

During the meeting Friday, CDC officials said that as of April 21 there've been 15 confirmed cases of rare blood clots -- known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS -- in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those confirmed cases, 13 were in women ranging in age from 18 to 49 years old, and two were in women over 50 years old.

In March, several European nations paused the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is similar to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after cases of blood clots were reported. Both vaccines use a common-type virus called an adenovirus to carry a harmless part of the COVID virus to cells. Some scientists theorize that components of the Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are causing a chain reaction in the body's immune system leading to the development of blood clots.

Johnson & Johnson scientists have said there's no significant evidence of a causal link between its vaccine and blood clots. Earlier this month, AstraZeneca issued a statement noting that the World Health Organization had said a causal relationship between its vaccine and blood clots was plausible but hadn't been confirmed and that additional research was necessary.

