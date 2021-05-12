CDC panel approves Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15

Sarah Tew/CNET

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee for use in children ages 12 to 15. The panel voted in favor on Wednesday, following the move Monday by the Food and Drug Administration to give emergency use authorization for distribution to children ages 12 to 15.

Janet Woodcock, the FDA's acting commissioner, had said the administration's action "allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic."

Most states will wait for the CDC's go-ahead to start vaccinating the new age group. Now that the committee has given its thumbs-up, the CDC will make the final determination and announcement, with President Joe Biden saying the CDC's final approval should come before the end of the day. If everything falls into place, 12- to 15-year-olds across the entire US could start getting vaccinated as soon as Thursday.

The FDA said it reached its decision after analyzing the data available from clinical trials.

Pfizer asked for emergency use authorization among children in early April, after finding in its own study that the vaccine was 100% effective among 12- to 15-year-olds.

As of May 10, the US has fully vaccinated more than 106.5 million people, or around 32.5% of the population, according to data from John Hopkins University. Biden last week announced a plan for 70% of adults in the US to have at least their first COVID-19 shot by July 4.

Correction, May 11: The CDC will make a final determination.

