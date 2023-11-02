Catch Up on Some Sleep With DreamCloud's Early Black Friday Sale

If you've been tossing and turning waiting on a mattress deal worth your while, you can rest easy because we found it. Currently, DreamCloud is offering a huge early Black Friday deal. You can save 40% on all mattresses on the site, and prices start at just $449.

This offer does not require a promo code, but it is for new customers only. It is slated to expire at midnight ET tonight, Nov. 2, so be sure to act fast if this is something you want. You can get major savings on all of their mattresses including memory foam and hybrid. For example, right now a queen-size classic DreamCloud memory foam mattress will cost you just $749 versus the regular price of $1,282, so you can sleep soundly knowing you saved hundreds on your next mattress upgrade.