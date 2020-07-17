Buy one pair of blue light blocking eyeglasses, get another pair free

Glasses USA

We've been hearing for years now that the blue light streaming our of our computer screens isn't great for us. Pop science suggests that it causes eye strain and disrupts sleep cycles, which is why the iPhone and Android phones now have night modes that filter out blue light (more recently, research may be suggesting the opposite, as well. Science is fickle). If you like the idea of blocking blue light, another approach is to get eyeglasses that automatically filter out the blue for you. Glasses USA has rolled out a line of frames with blue light blocking lenses and is offering a if you check out with discount code BOGOFREE. That's worth up to about $100, depending upon the frames you select.

Glasses USA has about three dozen styles of frames with blue blocking lenses, and you can purchase them with non-prescription lenses that block 95% of the target blue light, or you can upgrade them to prescription lenses with the same blue blocking tech. The lenses are also scratch resistant, have an anti-glare treatment, and block UV light as well.

It's worth asking the question: Do blue-blocking lenses actually do what they claim? The answer is, as it often is with science, that it's hard to know for sure and the jury is still out. CNET's Sarah Mitroff tried to get to the bottom of whether blue light blocking glasses actually work, and she found that there's conflicting evidence about how blue light exposure affects your eyes. One thing we can say is that science appears to show that blue light does affect your circadian rhythm, which can affect sleep, but there's scant evidence to show that computer and phone screens contribute meaningfully to this problem.

While we wait for additional research, you might still be anxious to give blue blocking glasses a spin, which brings us back to Glasses USA. Getting a free pair of frames is a cost-effective way to try out blue light blocking glasses.

