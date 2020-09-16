Buy an Apple Watch from Best Buy, get 6 months of Apple Fitness Plus free

Apple

As part of yesterday's Apple event, the company introduced not only two new Apple Watches, but also a brand-new fitness subscription service: Fitness Plus. It will cost $9.99 per month or $79 per year, but if you buy a new watch from Apple, you'll get three months free.

Best Buy: "We'll see your three months and raise you three months." For a limited time, includes a free 6-month Fitness Plus subscription -- a $60 value.

A couple things to note: First, although the new Apple Watch Series 6 isn't yet listed on that page, it's . So is the .

Second, although Fitness Plus isn't yet available, you'll be able to redeem the offer later this year when the service launches.

This deal applies to all Apple Watch models currently sold by Best Buy, including the now-discontinued Series 5. It's also available with the Series 3, which starts at $199.

