Brut and Sure Deodorant Recalled Due to Benzene Risk

Five different Brut and Sure deodorant and antiperspirant sprays have been recalled due to the risk of the presence of benzene when using the sprays, the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the FDA said in a press release.

Benzene, a human carcinogen, can cause cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow. It can also cause blood disorders. According to the CDC, breathing in high levels of benzene may cause dizziness, drowsiness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, headaches and confusion, among other symptoms. Direct exposure to the skin and eyes can cause irritation.

No injuries or adverse effects have been reported from using Brut or Sure aerosols, with the voluntary recall "being conducted out of an abundance of caution," the FDA said.

The affected products include Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol 4oz and 6oz; Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol 10oz, Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol 6oz and Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol 6oz -- all with expiration dates on or before August 2023. The products were sold in the US and Canada.

The FDA has advised people to stop using them immediately and dispose of the cans.

