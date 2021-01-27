Brush for a full year with this ADA-approved electric toothbrush for $16

Fairywill

In the interest of full transparency, allow me to tell you that I consider an electric toothbrush to be absolutely indispensable. It's table stakes in the card game of dental hygiene, and I've used an electric brush daily for the last 20 or 30 years. The problem is that they're so darned expensive. I recently considered plunking down well over $200 for a smart toothbrush -- which despite bearing the logo of a major brand, didn't even have the ADA Seal of Acceptance. Seriously? I'm glad I came to my senses, because right now. Be sure to click the coupon on the product page and apply promo code 54X25GYV at checkout.

I've come to see Fairywill as a brand that dependably offers a great value in electric toothbrushes. Each model seems cheaper than the next, and every one I've tried has worked great. The D7 usually sells for just $26, which is a good deal right out of the gate. But it comes with four brush heads, which adds up to a full year of use for less than $16 with the discount.

The brush itself runs for about 4 hours between charges (which should be about a month of use, give or take). It includes a 2-minute timer with a brief pause every 30 seconds so you know when you've brushed long enough, and you can switch among five brushing modes. And despite the low price, you'll find this brush (model number 507) listed on the ADA website as bearing the official ADA Seal of Acceptance. A lot of high-end, brands-you-grew-up-with toothbrushes don't have that.

There are three models to choose from: black, pink and white. The pink and white versions cost $4 more, so be sure to pick black for the lowest price overall. Also, everyone knows that black toothbrushes look the best anyway.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.