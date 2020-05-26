Blizzard cancels gaming convention BlizzCon 2020

Blizzard

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Blizzard has announced its decision to cancel BlizzCon 2020 amid the spread of the coronavirus. The annual gaming event takes place in November in Southern California, where Blizzard is based. Blizzard said Tuesday it's "deeply disappointed," but decided to cancel this year's convention due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 public health orders in the future.

The gaming company said it will hold an online event in early 2021 instead.

"We're talking about how we might be able to channel the BlizzCon spirit and connect with you in some way online," Saralyn Smith, executive producer of BlizzCon, said in a statement.

Blizzard, which makes games including World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone and Diablo, said it's also looking into online alternatives for the esports events that usually happen at BlizzCon.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.