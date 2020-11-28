Black Friday massage gun deals: Save $150 on Theragun Pro, $100 off Theragun Elite and more

Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Need the perfect holiday gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life? No sweat. Now is a good time to score a solid deal on a Theragun massage gun, the gold standard of workout recovery tools. Earlier this year, Theragun changed the name of its parent company to Therabody and debuted several new massage guns along with a selection of . And now the company's big Black Friday and Cyber Monday event is in full swing, with savings on products available through Dec. 1.

My personal favorite is the , which is surprisingly powerful for its compact size and now comes in three color options. It only comes with a ball attachment, which works just fine. You can buy , but that obviously brings the cost up. This is the first discount we've seen on the Mini and it makes an excellent gift.

Therabody is also running a buy one, get one free offer on , as of Nov. 20.

Read more: Best massage guns of 2020

David Carnoy/CNET Weighing in at only 1.5 pounds and measuring 6 by 5.3 by 2.4 inches (152 by 134 by 57mm), the Mini is ultraportable yet powerful, delivering 20 pounds of force with three speeds (1,750, 2,100 or 2,400 percussions per minute). The rechargeable battery is rated at 150 minutes. A neoprene protective case is included.

Therabody Like the Pro and Elite models, the entry-level Prime also interfaces with the Therabody companion app via Bluetooth, but it has a simple LED instead of a screen. It offers five preset speeds and 30 pounds of force, with a 120-minute battery life. Four cell-foam attachments are included, along with a protective travel pouch.

Therabody The Theragun Elite has 40 pounds of force and isn't a big step down from the Pro. Both have rotating arms, but the Pro has an extra swappable battery and six additional antimicrobial cell-foam attachments instead of the Elite's five. This unit can also interface with the Therabody app for iOS and Android.

David Carnoy/CNET The $600 top-of-the-line Theragun Pro (G4), targeted at serious athletes, gets a $150 price chop. Featuring Theragun's QuietForce technology and an extra battery that can be swapped in, the current iteration of the Pro is significantly quieter than the G3 Pro, but not as quiet as Hypervolt's massage guns. With up to 60 pounds of force, a rotating arm and ergonomic handle, a deep reach of 16mm into your muscle tissue and speeds up to 2,400 repetitions per minute, the Theragun Pro is built for those who need legitimate percussive therapy multiple times per week. It may still be too overkill -- not to mention too pricey -- for a lot of folks, but the Elite isn't much of a drop-off for $300. Of course, the Elite interfaces with the Therabody app for iOS and Android, too.

Therabody This year the company introduced a new "smart" vibrating foam roller, the Wave Roller. I haven't used it yet, but it's $50 off.

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.