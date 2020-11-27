Black Friday Fitbit and smartwatch deals: Save 43% on Garmin trackers, $50 on Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Sense and Versa 2 and more

Deal Savings Price

















Lately, wristwatches have been making a serious comeback. That may or may not be because they're getting smarter by the day. Thanks to their ability to monitor your workout activity and health vitals, smartwatches and fitness trackers, such as those made by Fitbit, are surging in popularity. Most are easy to set up and use and make sure that you'll never miss an alert from your phone.

You'll have plenty of opportunities to snag a deal on some of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers this holiday season. We've got the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals right here and we've rounded up the other top brands -- Fitbit, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fossil and more -- below. Many of the deals are at Amazon, but these prices appear to be at every major retailer, including Best Buy and Target. Note that pricing and availability were accurate at time of publication, but both fluctuate.

Amazon Garmin's line of smartwatches and fitness trackers are on serious sale at Amazon. The exact amount varies by model, but it's up to a 43% discount on some options. If you're in the market for a Garmin Forerunner, Garmin vivofit jr., Garmin vivomove HR or some other Garmin device, nows the time to buy. This deal ends at 11:59pm PT on Friday, Nov. 27.

Best Buy The 2020 entry-level Fitbit Inspire 2 is a slim fitness tracker with just enough features for people who want to keep tabs on their activity levels and stay updated on their phone's alerts. It has a 10-day battery life, sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Fitbit's newest top-tier smartwatch, the Sense, is $50 off this Black Friday at Best Buy. The watch has the most features of any Fitbit yet, and can track your stress, temperature, blood oxygen and sleep. It can also deliver notifications from your phone to your wrist so you never miss a beat. Read our Fitbit Sense review.

Fitbit Consider the Versa 3 just a small step down from the Sense. It has many of the same features, minus stress tracking and heart health monitoring. Without them, you can save about $80 and still get a quality smartwatch and fitness tracker.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E One of our favorite Fitbits, the Versa 2, is on sale this Black Friday at Best Buy. It's a near-perfect mashup of a fitness tracker and smartwatch, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant on board, at a great price. Granted, this is last year's model, so you miss out on the addition of GPS, Google Assistant and a few extras. Still, we think the Versa 2 is a worthy buy. This deal is also available at Walmart. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking to buy a fitness tracker for a kid, this is your best bet. The Ace 2 is designed for children ages 6 and up to help them stay active with special challenges. It's waterproof, so kids can wear it while swimming, it tracks sleep like other Fitbits and has alerts when your kid is getting a phone call, provided they also carry a smartphone with them.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E CNET has dubbed the Fitbit Charge 4 the best all-around fitness tracker of 2020 for its low price, slim design, fashionable and functional straps and solid set of features, including GPS and sleep tracking. While it doesn't have a full-color display like most smartwatches, the small design makes it comfortable to wear 24/7 and the battery life lasts about four days, or seven if you turn off GPS. If you're looking to get a fitness tracker for someone who doesn't already wear one, this is a great buy. Read our Fitbit Charge 4 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to save more than a few dollars and get a Samsung Galaxy Watch that has almost the same features as the Galaxy Watch 3, get the Active 2. It was just recently updated in 2020 to include the EKG feature, plus it can measure your VO2 max and has fall detection. It's just a bit smaller than the Watch 3, and according to our review, more comfortable to sleep wearing, if you want to use it for sleep tracking.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Samsung Watch 3 has top-of-the-line health features, including sensors that can perform an EKG and measure your blood oxygen levels. The stylish design doesn't scream "smartwatch," and it's compatible with both Android and iPhones, which makes it a great gift for anyone.

Fossil For a smartwatch that looks more like an old-school watch, check out Fossil's 5e Gen 5 line. These smartwatches have traditional watch details, like metal bezels and crowns. You can snag the 5e Gen 5 Smartwatch with a silicone band for $149, or opt for a stainless-steel or leather band for between $170 and $180. Prices vary depending on the exact model. These deals are available at both Best Buy and Fossil's website.

Best Buy Garmin's high-end Fenix 5X smartwatch for runners comes with heart rate tracking, turn-by-turn directions and topographical maps built in. The sapphire version, which has a scratch-proof sapphire screen, is the top of the line, and you can snag one for $200 off. This deal will be available on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Best Buy.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.