Best Black Friday 2020 deals
Black Friday 2020 treadmill, rower, spin bike, activewear and kettlebell deals

Outfit your own home gym -- or someone else's -- while saving hundreds of dollars on a treadmill and other gear.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

2020 is the year of the home gym. Maybe you started with some resistance bands or kettlebells (if you could find them). But now, with winter around the corner, maybe you're thinking of adding a treadmill, spin bike or rower to your setup? Luckily, you should be able to find a Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal to help keep you moving. With gyms and fitness studios closed off and on, and safety concerns over working out with others, it's never been more practical to hop on a treadmill at home.  

Whether you have an entire garage to dedicate to a home gym or just a corner of your bedroom, there is plenty of gear out there to help you get fit away from the gym. Check out the best deals we've found so far and we'll continue to update this as we spot bargains.

Hydrow Smart Rowing Machine: $1,995

You save $250

One of the top rowing machines around is on sale this Black Friday for $250 off. The Hydrow is like the Peloton of rowing machines -- it has a built-in screen where you can take rowing classes and a premium build. It's also quiet and can be stored upright to save space. Read our Hydrow Rower review.

$1,995 at Hydrow

Myx Fitness Myx: $1,049

You save $250 with code
Myx Fitness

While Peloton isn't having any sales this Black Friday, you can get a deal on one of our favorite Peloton exercise bike alternatives, the Myx. This bike delivers a similar experience to the Peloton, with a 21.5-inch screen and original, in-house fitness programming.

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to get $250 off the Myx bike on the company's website. Myx Fitness is also including a free tote bag, water bottle and neck gaiter with purchase and guaranteeing delivery in two to four weeks.

$1,049 at Myx Fitness

Hypervice Hypervolt: $280

You save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

I can't say enough good things about massage guns. These high-powered tools pulsate to break up knots and stiffness in your muscles, whether you're feeling sore from your last workout or just tense from, well, living in 2020. 

For anyone who loves a massage but hasn't been able to get one this year, the Hypervolt is a great gift. It comes with five attachments to target any muscle pain.

Looking for more massage guns? Check out the Theragun Black Friday sales.

$280 at Amazon

Lululemon Wunder Under Leggings: $60

You save $28
Lululemon

Our favorite workout leggings, the Lululemon Wunder Under, are marked down for Black Friday. The brand rarely does sales, so this is a good time to buy. You can snap them up in a few different styles, including full-length and cropped, ranging from $60 to $80.

For the men in your life, you can find Lululemon Black Friday sales too.

$60 at Lululemon

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat: $96

You save $24
Amazon

Manduka's Pro Yoga Mat is one of the most premium mats out there, and it's tough to find on sale. At Dick's Sporting Goods, you can get $24 off the 71-inch size, or $30 off the 85-inch version. Both are thick, soft, easy to get a grip on and work for more than just yoga. This is the mat I use and I highly recommend it.

$96 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Withings Body Cardio: $120

You save $30
James Martin/CNET

Withings' digital bathroom scale goes beyond just measuring your weight to providing detailed data on your BMI, body fat, muscle mass, body water, heart rate and bone mass. It's a must-have for any home gym, especially for those who want to lose weight. 

$120 at Amazon

Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill: $1,000

You save $600
Bowflex

While not my favorite treadmill of the ones I tested, I can't scoff at this deal for the discontinued Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill. It has all the basic features you need, with a solid build quality. Get it for $1,000 at Best Buy starting on Nov. 26.

$1,000 at Best Buy

