Black Friday 2020 treadmill, massage gun, activewear, spin bike, rower and activewear deals

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

It has been a tough year to find gym equipment, but there's no doubt that 2020 is the year of the home gym. With gyms and fitness studios closing intermittently, as well as safety concerns about working out with others, there has never been a more practical time to jump on a treadmill at home. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in full swing, now could be the perfect time to add a spin bike, rower or treadmill to your workout collection. With the holiday season ahead, it could also be a great time to pick up some resistance bands or kettlebells as a gift for that fitness focussed friend.

Whether you have an entire garage to dedicate to a home gym or just a corner of your bedroom, there is plenty of gear out there to help you get in shape away from the local gym. Check out the best deals we've found so far.

One of the top rowing machines around is on sale this Black Friday for $250 off. The Hydrow is like the Peloton of rowing machines -- it has a built-in screen where you can take rowing classes and a premium build. It's also quiet and can be stored upright to save space. Read our Hydrow Rower review.

Myx Fitness While Peloton isn't having any sales this Black Friday, you can get a deal on one of our favorite Peloton exercise bike alternatives, the Myx. This bike delivers a similar experience to the Peloton, with a 21.5-inch screen and original, in-house fitness programming. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to get $250 off the Myx bike on the company's website. Myx Fitness is also including a free tote bag, water bottle and neck gaiter with purchase and guaranteeing delivery in two to four weeks.

Sarah Tew/CNET I can't say enough good things about massage guns. These high-powered tools pulsate to break up knots and stiffness in your muscles, whether you're feeling sore from your last workout or just tense from, well, living in 2020. For anyone who loves a massage but hasn't been able to get one this year, the Hypervolt is a great gift. It comes with five attachments to target any muscle pain. Looking for more massage guns? Check out the Theragun Black Friday sales.

Lululemon Our favorite workout leggings, the Lululemon Wunder Under, are marked down for Black Friday. The brand rarely does sales, so this is a good time to buy. You can snap them up in a few different styles, including full-length and cropped, ranging from $60 to $80. For the men in your life, you can find Lululemon Black Friday sales too.

Amazon Manduka's Pro Yoga Mat is one of the most premium mats out there, and it's tough to find on sale. At Dick's Sporting Goods, you can get $24 off the 71-inch size, or $30 off the 85-inch version. Both are thick, soft, easy to get a grip on and work for more than just yoga. This is the mat I use and I highly recommend it.

James Martin/CNET Withings' digital bathroom scale goes beyond just measuring your weight to providing detailed data on your BMI, body fat, muscle mass, body water, heart rate and bone mass. It's a must-have for any home gym, especially for those who want to lose weight.

Bowflex While not my favorite treadmill of the ones I tested, I can't scoff at this deal for the discontinued Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill. It has all the basic features you need, with a solid build quality. Get it for $1,000 at Best Buy starting on Nov. 26.

