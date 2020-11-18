Bill Gates predicts half of all business travel won't return once COVID-19 is gone, report says

Screenshot by CNET

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has reportedly predicted that 50% of all business travel won't return even once the coronavirus pandemic is over. Business Insider reported Gates saying that people will also work far less often from a physical company office, making the comments while speaking at The New York Times DealBook conference Tuesday.

"My prediction would be that over 50% of business travel and over 30% of days in the office will go away," Gates told Andrew Ross Sorkin, adding that businesses will have a "very high threshold" for traveling to conduct in-person meetings from now on.

Microsoft has already announced a permanent work-from-home policy for eligible employees, who can also choose from a hybrid model where they spend some days in the office. Twitter, Facebook and other tech companies have announced similar policies.

The Microsoft founder didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's also possible many tech conferences could stay in their online format, rather than hosting tens of thousands of people at a convention center.

