Bill Gates reportedly expects a coronavirus vaccine in early 2021

Bill Gates doesn't expect a coronavirus vaccine until early next year, CNBC reported Tuesday, suggesting that none of the ones in development are likely to seek approval before the end of October.

"I do think once you get into, say, December or January, the chances are that at least two or three will (seek approval) -- if the effectiveness is there," he told CNBC.

Public health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have also said they don't expect a vaccine before the end of the year or early next year. President Donald Trump has suggested we could see a vaccine prior to the Nov. 3 election, but scientists have said that's unlikely. The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, also took issue with Trump's timeline last week at a Senate hearing.

Separately, Gates told Bloomberg that he doesn't trust the Food and Drug Administration (which will approve a vaccine) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- noting that their credibility has been hurt by the Trump administration's attitude toward science and medicine.

The novel strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 and has spread worldwide. As of Tuesday, more than 29 million people have tested positive for the virus and over 929,000 have died worldwide. Over 6.5 million of those cases have been in the US, with more than 194,000 deaths linked to the virus.

Neither the Gates Foundation, the FDA nor the CDC immediately responded to requests for comment.

