Biden will reportedly order nursing homes to vaccinate staff or lose federal funds

Nursing homes will soon require staff get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing Medicaid and Medicare funding, Biden administration officials told CNN.

President Joe Biden will announce Wednesday that the Department of Health and Human Services has to come up with new regulations that make employee vaccination "a condition for nursing homes to participate in Medicare and Medicaid," according to the report.

The new regulations will reportedly go into effect as early as next month, but the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services will work with nursing home employees and unions to get staff vaccinated, per CNN's statement from White House COVID-19 Response senior official Carole Johnson.

Biden's anticipated order will add to the federal government's increasing reach to get as many Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible. But this is the first time the government has threatened to withhold funds to do so.

