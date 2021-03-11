Biden wants all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, say reports

Sarah Tew/CNET

President Joe Biden will use his speech Thursday night to announce that states must make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, according to a number of media outlets. Biden is also expected to announce that small gatherings can take place for July Fourth celebrations and that the number of federal mass vaccination locations will be doubled.

Biden's address to the nation is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on Thursday and follows the president signing the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law earlier Thursday. The package includes a third stimulus check, for up to $1,400, and an expanded child tax credit.

Biden last week said the US was on track to have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine for every adult in America by the end of May, after the Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine for emergency use. It was the third coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out in the US, alongside Pfizer's and Moderna's, both of which received emergency-use authorization in December of last year.

Here's where to get a COVID-19 shot, and how to track how many vaccines are available in your state.

