Biden to sign executive orders on COVID-19 testing, vaccine distribution Thursday

After reversing the United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organization and issuing a 100-day masking challenge on his first day in office, President Joe Biden got ready to take action on the country's coronavirus response Thursday.

"We don't have a second to waste when it comes to getting this virus under control," he tweeted. "That's why today, I'll be signing executive actions to expand testing, administer vaccines, and safely reopen schools and businesses."

Biden's team inherited little by way of a coronavirus vaccine distribution plan from the Trump administration, CNN reported Thursday, even though the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine for emergency use back in December.

