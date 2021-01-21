Inauguration memes Amanda Gorman's poem Lady Gaga's rendition of national anthem Stimulus money: Why you should file taxes early Is your stimulus check missing? Tiger King Trump pardons Lil Wayne
Featured Fitness Sleep Healthy Eating Caregiving Personal Care

Biden to sign executive orders on COVID-19 testing, vaccine distribution Thursday

"We don't have a second to waste," the president tweeted on his second day in office.

Listen
- 00:40
gettyimages-1230713584
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

After reversing the United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organization and issuing a 100-day masking challenge on his first day in office, President Joe Biden got ready to take action on the country's coronavirus response Thursday.

"We don't have a second to waste when it comes to getting this virus under control," he tweeted. "That's why today, I'll be signing executive actions to expand testing, administer vaccines, and safely reopen schools and businesses."

Biden's team inherited little by way of a coronavirus vaccine distribution plan from the Trump administration, CNN reported Thursday, even though the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine for emergency use back in December.

This story will be updated shortly.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.