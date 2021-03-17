Biden says US will reach 100M coronavirus shots, 100M stimulus check in days

Getty Images

President Joe Biden said the US will reach a major goal in the coming days: 100 million coronavirus vaccine shots in Americans' arms. And as the country reaches that vaccination milestone, the government will hit a similarly high target, sending out 100 million stimulus checks, the president said during a speech on Monday.

"Shots in arms and money in pockets," he said.

Biden addressed the status of vaccines and stimulus payments during remarks at the White House. His briefing focused on the American Rescue Plan, which he signed last Thursday. Biden said the relief package will help create 7 million new jobs as the US struggles to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package includes a third stimulus check of up to $1,400, more weeks of unemployment benefits and an increase to the child tax credit. The Treasury Department, IRS and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service said Wednesday approximately 90 million checks were disbursed via direct deposit and 150,000 were sent by mail.

Before taking office, Biden announced his goal of 1 million vaccine shots per day and 100 million in the first 100 days of his administration. The halfway point came on March 1 when 50 million shots were administered. Daily vaccinations have topped over 2 million a day in the US and are close to reaching 3 million, according to the CDC.

