Biden pushes for paid leave to get a COVID shot

Sarah Tew/CNET

US President Joe Biden is pushing for all employers to provide their workers with paid leave so they can go get a COVID-19 shot. The paid time off should also cover any time it takes for workers to recover from the after-effects of the vaccine, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden is set to announce a paid leave tax credit to offset these costs for any companies with less than 500 employees.

Read more: Vaccine passports for COVID-19: How they'll be a part of global travel

"Providing paid time off for vaccinations is an investment in the safety, productivity and health of an employer's own workforce and their community," the White House said. "No working person in this country should lose a single dollar from their paycheck to take time to get the shot or recover from it."

Biden says he should meet his goal of 200 million shots in his first 100 days in office on Thursday.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.